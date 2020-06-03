|
|
Helen L. Hoffman, 87, of Drums passed away Monday evening at Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hazle Twp., following complications from COVID-19.
The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain City for all the love and care Helen had received over these past few years.
Born in Laceyville on Oct. 19, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Dorsey and Mabel (Ervin) Baker and had spent most of her life in Drums.
Helen was a chef for the historic Stage Coach Inn, Drums, for 30 years.
She loved her family and spending time outdoors. Helen was a strong beautiful woman; there was nothing she couldn't do. She was loved by many.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Lemore Hoffman Sr.; and a sister, Ida Simmons.
She is survived by four children, Raymond Baker and his wife, Patrice, Drums; Lemore Hoffman Jr. and his wife, Joann, Drums; Hilda Waskovich and her husband, Mark, Milnesville; and Ronald Hoffman, Freeland; five grandchildren, Damien Baker and his wife, Sarah; Erik Hoffman and his wife, Marisa; Elizabeth Hoffman; Jessica Smith and her husband, Devon; and Mark Waskovitch and his wife, Laura; and four great-grandchildren, Aidan and Logan Waskovich, Landon Smith and Melia Rose Hoffman.
Her funeral will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hazleton Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 48, Hazleton, PA 18201, or to the Salvation Army, 356 W. Broad St., Hazleton, PA 18201.
Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 3, 2020