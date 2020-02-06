Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNulty Funeral Home
494 E Butler Dr
Freeland, PA 18224
(570) 636-3330

Helen M. Bonevich

Add a Memory
Helen M. Bonevich Obituary
Helen M. Bonevich, 90, of Freeland passed away Wednesday at Weatherwood Nursing Home, Weatherly.

Born in Freeland, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Susan (Donish) Evancho.

Before retiring, she was responsible for payroll at the Keystone Job Corps, instructor for Empire Beauty School and operator owner of her own beauty shop. Early in her career, she was an assembler for the former Tung-Sol manufacturing, Weatherly.

Helen loved her grandson, Gordy, and enjoyed conversations with her African Grey Bird, Mick.

She made a difference in many lives, giving motivational speeches to Job Corps students at orientation.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her sister, Irene Koromi.

Surviving are her daughter, Susan and her husband, Thomas, Freeland; brother, Joseph Evancho, Hazleton; grandson, Gordy, Freeland; and several nieces and nephews.

The family extends a thank you to Weatherwood Nursing Home for their care and comfort while Helen was a resident for the past three years.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Ss. Peter's and Paul's Eastern Greek Catholic Cemetery, Freeland.

McNulty Funeral Home 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -