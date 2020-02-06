|
|
Helen M. Bonevich, 90, of Freeland passed away Wednesday at Weatherwood Nursing Home, Weatherly.
Born in Freeland, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Susan (Donish) Evancho.
Before retiring, she was responsible for payroll at the Keystone Job Corps, instructor for Empire Beauty School and operator owner of her own beauty shop. Early in her career, she was an assembler for the former Tung-Sol manufacturing, Weatherly.
Helen loved her grandson, Gordy, and enjoyed conversations with her African Grey Bird, Mick.
She made a difference in many lives, giving motivational speeches to Job Corps students at orientation.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her sister, Irene Koromi.
Surviving are her daughter, Susan and her husband, Thomas, Freeland; brother, Joseph Evancho, Hazleton; grandson, Gordy, Freeland; and several nieces and nephews.
The family extends a thank you to Weatherwood Nursing Home for their care and comfort while Helen was a resident for the past three years.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Ss. Peter's and Paul's Eastern Greek Catholic Cemetery, Freeland.
McNulty Funeral Home 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 6, 2020