Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Frank M. Varenda; son-in-law, Allan R. Hoegg; and siblings, Mary Petrosky, Stanley, Gertrude Cepil, Edward and Joseph. She was the last of her siblings.



She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Hoegg and Marguerite (John) Ackerman; grandchildren, Matthew (Sarah) and Rachel Ackerman (fiancé Aaron Bowe); and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.



She was born Jan. 9, 1925, in Hazleton, to the late John P. and Mary Elisabeth Cwiklinski Dobrydnio.



A graduate of Hazleton High School, Class of 1942, Helen was a devoted mother and grandmother. She worked in the local garment industry and was a member of the Polonaise Society and Holy Rosary/Transfiguration Church. In addition to her love of God and country, she was well known for her generosity and loving and supporting ways. She will be so missed.



Besides being with family and friends, she enjoyed sitting on her swing, feeding the birds, watching her flowers grow in her beautiful garden and dog-sitting her "great-granddog," Tanner.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in Holy Rosary Church, Hazleton. The family will receive friends in the church from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.



Contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center, c/o WNEP-TV Go Joe 22, 16 Montage Mountain Road, Moosic, PA 18507.



Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton, is assisting the family.

