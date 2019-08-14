|
|
Helen M. Kepping, 75, of Hazle Twp., passed away Tuesday morning at Fritzingertown Senior Living Community, Drums.
Born in Hazle Twp., she was the daughter of the late John and Helen Fetchko Chehovich.
Helen was a member of St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, McAdoo.
She was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She most enjoyed spending time and sharing laughs with her family.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Harry T. Kepping, and sisters, Elizabeth Polashenski and Gloria Bobby.
Surviving are her sons, Michael O'Byrne and wife, Susan, of Hazle Twp.; and Daniel O'Byrne, of Florida; grandsons, Harry and Sean O'Byrne; brother, Michael Chehovich and wife, Lorraine, of Hazle Twp.; and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Friday. The Divine Liturgy with Office of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, McAdoo, by the Rev. Gregory Hosler. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
No public calling hours will be held.
Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 14, 2019