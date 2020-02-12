|
Helen M. Moyer, 88, a former resident of Zion Grove, passed away Tuesday while a guest at St. Luke's Pavillion in Hazleton.
Helen was born on May 31, 1931, a daughter of the late Mary (Lanieg) and Daniel Derr.
A lifelong home maker, Helen worked for a short time in the local garment industry.
Helen was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, Zion Grove.
The last member of her immediate family, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Moyer, in 1981, and by brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her son, Wayde Moyer, and his wife, Janet, Bradenton, Fla.
Helen is also survived by her grandchildren, Jason Moyer of Hawaii; Danielle Long of Florida; Amy Pcolinsky of Freeland; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren also survive, as do nieces and nephews.
Private family services, followed by a burial in Mount Zion Cemetery, will be held by Helen's family at a later date.
Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, Ringtown, is assisting Helen's family during their time of need. You are invited to leave an online condolence at www.ringtownfuneral.com
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 12, 2020