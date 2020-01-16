Home

Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1265 Rock Glen Rd
Rock Glen, PA 18246
(570) 384-3312
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Helen M. Spriggs


1924 - 2020
Helen M. Spriggs Obituary
Helen M. Spriggs, 95, of Hazleton passed away Tuesday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

Born in Zion Grove on Mar. 12, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Marcella (Foose) Tanner.

She was a member of Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace, Hazleton. She was also a prior member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion and was very active in the local senior citizens center.

She enjoyed playing bingo, lotto and polka dancing.

Helen will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her stepmother, Josephine Tanner; a son, William Spriggs; brothers, Michael and Thomas Tanner; and sisters, Isabell Kassick, Agnes Vestick and Verna Tanner.

Surviving are four children, Raymond Spriggs (Barbara), Lake Lehman; Tillie Mihalovich (Ed), Naples, Fla.; Harry Spriggs, Hazle Twp.; and Edwina Matuszkiewicz (Jason), Sheppton; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer, Jarrod, Cody and Danelle Spriggs; Eddie Mihalovich (Sara); Brian Mihalovich; Derek Schmidt (Nichole); Audra and Michael Schmidt; and Lauren and Dana Matuszkiewicz; six great-grandchildren, Shane, Dylan and Alexis Spriggs; and Evan, Jolie and Keira Mihalovich; sister, Josie Paladino, Hazleton; brother, Jim Tanner (Sue), Sheppton; and many nieces and nephews.

Her funeral will be held with a memorial service on Monday at 11 a.m. from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (West), 1265 Rock Glen Road, Rock Glen.

Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Cemetery, Weston.

Friends may call at the funeral home Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hazleton Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 481, Hazleton, PA 18201.

Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 16, 2020
