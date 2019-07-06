Helen M. (Dobrydnio) Varenda

Helen M. (Dobrydnio) Varenda, 94, was taken to Heaven on June 28.



Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Frank M. Varenda and son-in-law, Allan R. Hoegg; and siblings, Mary Petrosky, Stanley, Gertrude Cepil, Edward and Joseph. She was the last of her siblings.



She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Hoegg and Marguerite (John) Ackerman; grandchildren, Matthew (Sarah) and Rachel Ackerman (fiancé Aaron Bowe); and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.



She was born Jan. 9, 1925, in Hazleton, to the late John P. and Mary Elisabeth (Cwiklinski Dobrydnio.



A graduate of Hazleton High School, Class of 1942, Helen was a devoted mother and grandmother. She worked in the local garment industry and was a member of the Polonaise Society and Holy Rosary/Transfiguration Church. In addition to her love of God and country, she was well known for her generosity and loving and supporting ways. She will be so missed.



Besides being with family and friends, she enjoyed sitting on her swing, feeding the birds, watcher her flowers grow in her beautiful garden and dogsitting her "great-granddog," Tanner.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated July 13 at 10 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church, Hazleton. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Calvary Cemetery, Drums. No public viewing will be held.



Contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center, c/o WNEP-TV Go Joe 22, 16 Montage Mountain Road, Moosic, PA 18507.



Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton, is assisting the family.

Published in Standard-Speaker on July 6, 2019