Helen Polanchyck, 87, formerly of Frackville, passed away peacefully Wednesday at the Emmanuel Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, Danville.
Born in Pottsville on June 16, 1932, she was a daughter of the late John and Helen Bresnie Semanchik. She was a graduate of Frackville High School.
Helen was a member of the Holy Ascension Orthodox Church, Frackville, and joyfully sang in the choir since her childhood. She loved baking delicious food with the other parishioners such as pierogi and halupki for church fundraisers.
After graduating high school, she was employed by the Pennsylvnia government in Harrisburg, and later at the former Frackville Block Company as a secretary. In her later years, she worked at several garment companies in the Frackville area including Model Garment, Jen-D and others.
Helen became interested in baseball when her son played Little League on a team coached by Frank Holowaty. Since that time she has been a devoted fan of the Phillies.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Myron (Chic) Polanchyck, in 2001; two sisters, Olga Semanchik and Betty Motz; and a brother, John Semanchik.
Helen is survived by her son, Gregory Polanchyck, Danville; a sister, Sonja Mucha, N.H.; a brother, Ted Semanchik, Fla., and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will held Monday at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Ascension Orthodox Church, Frackville, with the Very Rev. James Jadick as celebrant.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. with Parastas Service at 7 p.m. at the Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville, and again from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday.
Interment will be Holy Ascension Parish Cemetery, Englewood/Frackville.
Donations can be made in Helen's name to Holy Ascension Orthodox Church Memorial Fund, 209 S. Lehigh Ave., Frackville, PA 17931
Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 18, 2019