Helen Przybeck, 91, formerly of West Hazleton, passed away Saturday in Mountain City Nuring Center, Hazle Twp., where she resided.
She was born in St. Clair, the daughter of the late John and Anna Melochick Homa.
She was employed for many years in the St. Clair area garment industry as a seamstress.
Helen was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Edward Przybeck Sr., and her son, Edward Przybeck Jr. Also preceding her in death were several brothers and sisters.
Surviving are her beloved sister and brother, Dorothy Sakmary, Burlington, N.J., and Paul Homa, Garden Grove, Calif. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Her funeral was held Wednesday with the Rite of Committal prayers in Transfiguration Cemetery, West Hazleton, at the grave with Monsignor Arthur J. Kaschenbach offering the final prayers.
Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton, assisted the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 25, 2019