|
|
Helen (Helchia) Rzonski Leshko, 88, died peacefully Friday.
She was born in Hazleton, the daughter of the late George and Helen (Bunitsky) Rzonski. She was a member of the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph.
Helen worked as a seamstress throughout the years. She was a caretaker for many family members and a pierogi maker at the former St. Stanislaus Church.
She was also a world traveler, visiting numerous countries and enjoyed her trips to the casinos. She especially loved her family and her garden. She will be remembered with joy.
She is preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her mother-in-law, Mary Leshko; sisters, Louise Morotto and husband, Rocco; Jean Maciejewski and husband, Ed; Clara Kurdziel and husband, Charles; sisters-in-law, Jane Bartol; Antionette Bollman and husband, Jim; and Evelyn Elias and husband, Tom.
She is survived by her husband, John Leshko, a true love story of 69 years together; her daughter, Jean Dulina and her husband, Michael, Hazle Twp.; her sister, Anne Bangor, Delaware; sister-in-law, Mary Sando, Weatherly; brother-in-law and wife, Tom and Jean Leshko, Virginia; brother-in-law and wife, Bob and Georgine Leshko, Sugarloaf Twp.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A special thanks to the Staff and residents of Mountain City Nursing & Rehab White Building Second Floor.
The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Monday with a Mass of Christian Burial at the Parish of Ss. Cyril and Methodius at the Church of St. Joseph. Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Friends and relatives may call from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, a random act of kindness in her memory would be appreciated.
Arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 20, 2019