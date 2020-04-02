|
Helen Sackette, 98, of Junedale passed away Tuesday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in Jeddo, she was the daughter of the late John and Susan (Petruska) Lapchak. She was the last surviving member of her parents' family. Helen was a devoted and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Paul; daughters, Helen "Tootsie" Minor; and Pauline "Sissy" Frye; son, Paul Jr. "Butchie"; grandchildren, Todd Grenfell; and Regina Frye; brothers, John, Joseph, George and Michael; and sisters, Mary Chismar, Anna Sachette, Margaret Schaller and Elizabeth Kreckie.
Surviving are her children, Mary Grenfell, Junedale; Lucy Havrilla and husband, Emil, Hazleton; Shirley Esposito and husband, Sergio, Lock Haven; Susan DeLorenzo and husband, David, New Jersey; RoseAnn Nowak and husband, Andrew, Tresckow; Denise Yanac and husband, Rick, Hazle Twp.; and Joseph Minor, Hazle Twp. Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a great-great-grandson also survive.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family and are under the direction of Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton.
Memorial donations may be made to a .
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 2, 2020