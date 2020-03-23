Home

Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
669 W Butler Dr
Drums, PA 18222
(570) 788-0977

Henrietta A. "Honey" Yurovchak

Henrietta A. "Honey" Yurovchak Obituary
Henrietta A. "Honey" Yurovchak, 88, of Sugarloaf Twp., passed away late Friday evening in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

Born in Sugarloaf Twp. on March 21, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Alvin and Catherine Welsh Corra and spent most of her life in Sugarloaf Twp.

Henrietta was the proprietor of Honey's Sugar Waffles. She was a member of Conyngham United Methodist Church. She loved music, singing, dress making, crocheting, quilting and her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, James A. Yurovchak, on April 23, 1996; a daughter, Debra Hunter, on Oct. 12, 2017; and a sister, Carol Sebia.

Surviving are five daughters, Judith Wienckosk and her husband, Robert, Sweet Valley; daughter, Diana Good and her husband, Rich, Cocoa, Fla.; Pamela Croughn and her husband, Robert, Sugarloaf Twp.; Barbara Schnaufer and her husband, Lynn, Overlook; and Donna Leonard and her husband, Anthony, Lime Ridge; eight grandchildren, Christopher Hunter; Richard Jr., James, and Jeremy Good; Cody and Nicole Schnaufer; Colton and Tyler Leonard; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assiting the family with the arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to any local animal shelter; or the American Red Cross, PO BOX 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839 or at www.redcross.org.

Condolences can be entered at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 23, 2020
