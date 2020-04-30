|
|
|
Dr. Henry J. Stauffenberg, Ph.D., passed away at his home in Ottawa, Canada, on April 16.
Born in 1947 and a native of Pennsylvania, Dr. Stauffenberg moved to Ottawa in 1971 to begin his doctoral studies in English literature at the University of Ottawa. He joined the English department at the University of Scranton in 1973 and received his Ph.D. from the University of Ottawa in 1978, with a thesis on the topic of the Middle English poem "Cursor Mundi."
Between 1987 and 1997 he taught various courses at the Ottawa School of Theology and Spirituality. He also served as an examining chaplain for the Anglican Catholic Church of Canada; he was himself ordained deacon in 2000, serving in Ottawa and nationwide.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Victoria (Zmitrovich) Stauffenberg.
He will be missed by surviving family: an uncle, Stanley Zmitrovich, Bethlehem; aunt, Dolores (Zmitrovich) Thomas, Drifton; and uncle, Henry Zmitrovich, Drifton; as well as many beloved cousins.
There will be a Requiem Mass celebrated for the repose of his soul Saturday at the Church of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Ottawa.
Interment of ashes will take place at St. Kunegunda, McAdoo, at a later date.
The Requiem Mass will be streamed from https://www.facebook.com/annunciationofthebvm/.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 30, 2020