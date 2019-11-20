|
|
Henry W. Kipikasa, father, grandfather and brother, 80, of Weatherly, where he resided at 40 Eurana Ave. with his daughter and granddaughters, passed away on Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.
Born Sept. 26,1939, in Humboldt, the son of the late Emro and Mary (Woytko) Kipikasa.
A graduate of Hazle Twp. High School, Henry worked as a long haul truck driver for over 60 years, last working for A&S Kinard of York. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church, Weatherly, the Hazleton Elks and Penn State Alumni Association.
Henry was also a member of the teamsters union for many years.
Henry was an avid Penn State football fan, he enjoyed playing golf, was an animal lover who appreciated the companionship of his dogs, Manny, Mitzie, Maggie and Lucy.
He was also predeceased by his beloved wife of 54 years, JoAnn M. (Petruzzi) Kipikasa on Sept. 12, 2016, and his sister, Maria Ford.
Surviving are a daughter, Lori A. Kipikasa, and his granddaughters whom he adored, Megan E. Kipikasa and her fiancé, Eric Peterson; Morgan R. Kipikasa; son, Joseph H. Kipikasa, M.D., Signal Mountain, Tenn.; brother, Emro "Charlie" Kipikasa, Hollywood and nieces and nephews, Barbara Morales, Michelle Barron, Edward Kipikasa and Burton Robyn Thomas.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m.. on Friday from Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, 318 Plane St., Weatherly.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery Weatherly.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly,.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 20, 2019