Henry W. Kipikasa

Henry W. Kipikasa Obituary
Services for Henry W. Kipikasa, who died Monday, were held Friday from Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church, Weatherly, by Monsignor William T. Baker, who was assisted by Deacon James Warnagiris.

Interment was in Union Cemetery, Weatherly. Deacon Warnagiris gave the blessing at the grave.

Pallbearers were Dr. Joseph Kipikasa, son, honorary; Eddie Kipikasa and Robin Burns, nephews; Eric Peterson, grandson; and Jessica Maillo and Kevin Osenbach.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 24, 2019
