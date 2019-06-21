Herbert E. Haberle Sr.

Obituary Condolences Herbert E. Haberle Sr., 71, of Kelayres, passed away Thursday morning at the home of his daughter and son-in-law.



Born in Quakertown, he was the son of the late Herbert and Viola Haberle.



Prior to retiring, he was employed as a welder for most of his life.



Herbert was an avid fisherman.



Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, Darlene (Bianco) Haberle, and sister, Dorothy Haberle.



Surviving are his daughter, Lisa Adams and husband, Edgar, of Tresckow; son, Herbert E. Haberle Jr., and wife, Lori, of Kelayres; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, David Haberle and wife, Marie, of Willow Grove; sister, Nancy DeJoseph and husband, Jerry, of Norristown; and several nieces and nephews.



Chaplain Angela Gennaria will officiate a memorial service at 10 a.m. on Monday at Damiano Funeral Home Inc., Blaine and Cleveland streets, McAdoo. Interment will follow in Mount Laurel Memorial Park, Hazleton.



Calling hours will be held Monday from 9 to 10 a.m. in the funeral home.



Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.

