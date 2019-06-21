Home

POWERED BY

Services
Damiano Funeral Home
24 E Blaine St
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
(570) 929-2820

Herbert E. Haberle Sr.

Obituary Condolences

Herbert E. Haberle Sr. Obituary
Herbert E. Haberle Sr., 71, of Kelayres, passed away Thursday morning at the home of his daughter and son-in-law.

Born in Quakertown, he was the son of the late Herbert and Viola Haberle.

Prior to retiring, he was employed as a welder for most of his life.

Herbert was an avid fisherman.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, Darlene (Bianco) Haberle, and sister, Dorothy Haberle.

Surviving are his daughter, Lisa Adams and husband, Edgar, of Tresckow; son, Herbert E. Haberle Jr., and wife, Lori, of Kelayres; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, David Haberle and wife, Marie, of Willow Grove; sister, Nancy DeJoseph and husband, Jerry, of Norristown; and several nieces and nephews.

Chaplain Angela Gennaria will officiate a memorial service at 10 a.m. on Monday at Damiano Funeral Home Inc., Blaine and Cleveland streets, McAdoo. Interment will follow in Mount Laurel Memorial Park, Hazleton.

Calling hours will be held Monday from 9 to 10 a.m. in the funeral home. 

Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now