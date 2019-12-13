|
Howard F. Carter, 82, of Hollenback Twp. passed away Wednesday at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, after a short battle with cancer. His loving wife was by his side.
Born in Norristown on Oct. 17, 1937, he was the son of the late Howard and Edna (Lightfoot) Carter.
He was a graduate of Upper Merion High School, Class of 1956.
"Howie" retired from PPL Corp., where he worked as a heavy equipment operator for over 30 years.
Howard was a member of Mount Zion United Church of Christ, Briggsville. He was a member of Hazle Azalea Fellowship Masonic Lodge 327, Hazleton.
He enjoyed hunting and was an avid Eagles football fan. He was a talented wood craftsman who made birdhouses, garden carts and many other items over the years.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, J. Loueen Carter, with whom he would have celebrated a 57th anniversary on Sunday; daughters, Cynthia L. Pauff, Lime Ridge; and Vonda K. Yoder and husband, Bryan, North Carolina; sons, John A. Pfromm and wife, YongSun, Utah; and Bret Pfromm and wife, Shelly, Nescopeck; six grandchildren, Matthew Yoder, Rebecca Yoder, Julie Walter, James Pfromm, Jonathan Pfromm and Candice Slack; three great-grandchildren, Grace, Carly and Calvin; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Carl Pauff, and sister, Sandy Dubler.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Heller Funeral Home LLC, 633 E. Third St., Nescopeck. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. A Masonic service will be held at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Mount Zion UCC, c/o 832 Third St., Nescopeck, PA 18635.
Online messages of comfort may be sent to [email protected]
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 13, 2019