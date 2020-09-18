Home

POWERED BY

Services
Damiano Funeral Home
24 E Blaine St
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
(570) 929-2820

Howard W. Hoffman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard W. Hoffman Obituary

Howard W. Hoffman, 81, of Lattimer and formerly of McAdoo, passed away Thursday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

Born in Fern Glen, he was the son of the late Oscar and Caroline (Van Worth) Hoffman.

Howard was a member of Church of All Saints, McAdoo. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Prior to retiring, he was employed at City Shirt Factory, Frackville.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, Jane (Festa) Hoffman; brothers, Richard, Gerald and Donald Hoffman; and sisters, Alberta Belusko, June Merson, Myrtle Pelchaz and Carol Hoffman; and stepson-in-law, Steven Pollack.

Surviving are his stepchildren, Nancy DeBlasi and husband, Neil, Lattimer; James Wilkinson and wife, Lea, Haddock; Jane Sholtis and companion, Robert Garzio, McAdoo; and Kathy Pollack, McAdoo; 15 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

His funeral will be held Wednesday. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Church of All Saints, McAdoo. Monsignor William Baker will be the celebrant.

Interment will follow in St. Kunegunda's Roman Catholic Cemetery, McAdoo.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Helping Hands Society, 301 Rocky Road, Hazleton, PA 18201.

Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianof

hinc.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -