Hsiu "KoKo" H. Sampson, 75, of Hazleton entered eternal life Nov. 7 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, following a brief battle with complications resulting from her treatment for lung cancer.
KoKo immigrated to Wilkes-Barre from Taiwan in 1970. This is where she and her husband, Joe, resided until the Agnes flood. They then relocated to the Hazleton area to start a family and she gave birth to and solely raised her only son, Michael.
This is where she embarked on her career as a seamstress and later to George Weston bakery, where she retired.
During those years, she met many lifelong friends and touched many people with her smile and energy. She was a beautiful, strong, independent woman who took pride in everything she had and everyone she surrounded herself with. She was especially fond of sharing her cooking and love of the Chinese New Year with her friends and family.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Leanne Sampson; and her only grandson, Michael, whom she adored. Her world revolved around her son and she set an example of a hard work ethic that her son will always remember and will pass along to his son and others.
Also surviving are her three brothers, Hsiu Hsiung Yu, Chi Ching Yu and Chi Ming Yu; and two sisters, Tzu Ying Yu and Chia Hsin Yu, all of Taiwan.
Friends may call Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc., 480 W. Broad St., Hazleton.
There will be no Tuesday morning calling hours at the funeral home.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Conyngham United Methodist Church, 411 S. Main St., Conyngham.
Burial will take place at Conyngham Union Cemetery, Sugarloaf Twp.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 15, 2019