Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1265 Rock Glen Rd
Rock Glen, PA 18246
Ilamae E. Brior


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Ilamae E. Brior Obituary
Ilamae E. Brior, 90, of Rock Glen passed away Thursday afternoon at the residence of her daughter in Zion Grove.

Born in Fern Glen on Jan. 19, 1929, she was the daughter of the late William and Edna (Kamerzel) Berger and spent all of her life in Fern Glen and Rock Glen.

Ilamae had worked as a machine operator in several local garment factories; as a waitress for Top of the 80s, Red Fox Inn, and Brior's Bar and Restaurant; and as an associate for Diamond World, Hazleton.

She was active in local and district PTA, Little League baseball and softball. She was also a member of the Crazy 8 Card Club and Sheppton Senior Citizens.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, H. Donald "Red" Brior, in 2008; a son, Donald "Butch" Brior, in 2005; a grandson, David Dalesandro; and sisters, Dolly Shafer, Jane Knorr and Joyce Bell.

Surviving are a daughter, Donna Mae Dalesandro, Zion Grove; a son, William "Bill" Brior and his wife, Kathy, Sugarloaf Twp.; a daughter-in-law, JoAnne Brior, Florida; two sisters, Betty Reitmeyer and Jean Klesh, both of Nuremberg; seven grandchildren, Lisa Dalesandro; Colleeen Acri and her husband, Joseph; Melissa Dalesandro and her partner, Bill Judge; Tiffany Whitenight; Dustin Dalesandro and his partner, Kim; Lindsay Christensen and her husband, Matthew; and Samantha Brior; 10 great-granchildren, London, Grayson, Jackson, Cassie, Alexis, Ryan, Blake, Luke, Carter and Tyson; and many nieces and nephews.

Her funeral will be held privately Wednesday from Harman Funeral Homes and Crematory Inc. (West), 1265 Rock Glen Road, Rock Glen. Burial will follow in Nuremberg Cemetery.

Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 25, 2019
