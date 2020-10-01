Home

Irene A. Columbo

Irene A. Columbo Obituary

Irene A. Columbo, 80, formerly of Kelayres, passed away Wednesday afternoon at the Pavilion at St. Luke Village, Hazleton.

Born in McAdoo, she was the daughter of the late George and Susan (Finor) Lucash.

She was a member of Church of All Saints, McAdoo, and also a former member of the Kline Twp. Recreational Committee.

Prior to retiring, Irene was first employed in the area garment industry and then for Hazleton National Bank.

Irene was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be sadly missed.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Vincent "Soup" Columbo; sisters, Elizabeth Gutosky and Martha Horn; and brothers, George and John Lucash.

Surviving are her daughter, Susan Hischar and husband, James, West Virginia; grandchildren, Amanda Young and husband, Justin; and James Hischar; great-grandchildren, Tucker, Parker and Cooper; brother, Stephen Lucash, Pottstown; and nieces and nephews.

Her funeral will be held Nov. 6. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Church of All Saints, McAdoo. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Cemetery, McAdoo.

A calling hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Nov. 6 in Church of All Saints, McAdoo.

Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.


