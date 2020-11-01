Home

POWERED BY

Services
Damiano Funeral Home
24 E Blaine St
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
(570) 929-2820

Irene A. Columbo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene A. Columbo Obituary

The funeral services for Irene A. Columbo, 80, formerly of Kelayres, who passed away on September 30, 2020, at the Pavilion at St. Luke Village, Hazleton, will be held Friday.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in Church of All Saints, McAdoo. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's R.C. Cemetery, McAdoo.

A calling hour will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, in the church.

The Damiano Funeral Home, Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be entered, and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -