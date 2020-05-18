|
Irene A. Gladis, 86, of McAdoo, passed away Saturday morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in West Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna Justofin Voyda.
She was a member of St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, McAdoo, and also the McAdoo Prime Timers and the Hazleton Senior Citizens.
Prior to retiring, she was employed by Rubber Corp., West Hazleton.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Preceding her in death was her husband of 40 years Joseph R. Gladis; siblings, John, Joseph, Leo and Edward, Voyda, Jean Chivinski; her twin, Joan Voyda; and Cecelia Coxe; niece, Lisa Marie Voyda; and nephew, David Chivinski.
Nieces and nephews survive.
A private graveside service will be held in St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, McAdoo.
Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting with arrangements.
Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 18, 2020