Home

POWERED BY

Services
Damiano Funeral Home
24 E Blaine St
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
(570) 929-2820

Irene A. Gladis

Add a Memory
Irene A. Gladis Obituary
Irene A. Gladis, 86, of McAdoo, passed away Saturday morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

Born in West Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna Justofin Voyda.

She was a member of St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, McAdoo, and also the McAdoo Prime Timers and the Hazleton Senior Citizens.

Prior to retiring, she was employed by Rubber Corp., West Hazleton.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Preceding her in death was her husband of 40 years Joseph R. Gladis; siblings, John, Joseph, Leo and Edward, Voyda, Jean Chivinski; her twin, Joan Voyda; and Cecelia Coxe; niece, Lisa Marie Voyda; and nephew, David Chivinski.

Nieces and nephews survive.

A private graveside service will be held in St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, McAdoo.

Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting with arrangements.

Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -