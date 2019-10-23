|
|
Irene A. Plesce, 89, of Hazleton died Sunday at Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation, Hazle Twp.
Born in Shenandoah, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Veronica (Guida) Radziak.
She was a 1947 graduate of J.W. Cooper High School, where she was the secretary of her senior class.
Irene enjoyed going to the casino for her loot. Before retiring, she was a secretary.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, areher sister; Dorothy Hopkins; and grandson, Steven "Boggy" Bogner.
She is the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Surviving are her daughter, Pamela Tito, and her companion, Steve. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Dr., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 23, 2019