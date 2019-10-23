Home

POWERED BY

Services
McNulty Funeral Home
494 E Butler Dr
Freeland, PA 18224
(570) 636-3330

Irene A. Plesce

Add a Memory
Irene A. Plesce Obituary
Irene A. Plesce, 89, of Hazleton died Sunday at Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation, Hazle Twp.

Born in Shenandoah, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Veronica (Guida) Radziak.

She was a 1947 graduate of J.W. Cooper High School, where she was the secretary of her senior class.

Irene enjoyed going to the casino for her loot. Before retiring, she was a secretary.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, areher sister; Dorothy Hopkins; and grandson, Steven "Boggy" Bogner.

She is the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Surviving are her daughter, Pamela Tito, and her companion, Steve. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Dr., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now