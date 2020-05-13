|
|
Irene (Sumadaka) Adams, 89, formerly of McAdoo and currently a guest at Hometown Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Rush Twp., was welcomed into the arms of our Lord Sunday, on Mother's Day.
Born and raised in Heckscherville, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Mary Sumadaka and lived for a time in Hazleton at Hilltop Apartments prior to residing at the nursing home.
She was an active member of St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, McAdoo, and was a devout Catholic who helped support the church by making pierogies. She was also a member of McAdoo VFW Post 6708 Ladies Auxillary.
Irene enjoyed a good round of bingo, casino trips and good conversation.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy S. Adams, in 1989; and a grandson, Christian Adams.
Surviving are her children, Leroy John Adams, California; Donna Adams and her husband, John Roberts, Arizona; Michael Adams and his wife, Elaine (Getz), Kline Twp.; James Adams and his wife, Karen (Hale), Saint Clair; Rose and her husband, Al Jones, Newport; and Darlene Adams, California; and a sister, Veronica Stutz, Virginia. Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.
A private graveside service will be held in St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, McAdoo.
Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be entered, and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 13, 2020