Irene J. Cerullo, 97, of Hazleton, passed away Wednesday morning at Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hazle Twp.
Born in West Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late John and Anna (Leshko) Zunski.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Anthony Cerullo, in 2003; son, Timothy Cerullo; daughter, Marian Booth; sisters, Marie Latoskey, Martha Yanoski and Anna Zunski; and brothers, Edward Zunski and John Zunski III.
Surviving are her daughters, Cheryl Antolick and her husband, Dr. Larry; and Carmella Donald and her husband, Edward; son, Anthony Cerullo and his wife, Tina; grandchildren, Nicole, T.J., Stephanie and Kim; daughter-in-law, Darlene Cerullo; sister, Ethel Lestishock; brother, Charles Zunski; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held at the convenience of the family. Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent through www.moranfuneral home.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 27, 2019