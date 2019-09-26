|
|
Irene Janet Foose, 63, of Sheppton passed away Tuesday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, following a three-year battle with cancer.
Born in Shenandoah on Aug. 24, 1956, she was the daughter of Jerome Stauffer Sr., Zion Grove, and the late Arlene (Kuzmitsky) Stauffer. She spent the past 32 years in Sheppton after moving from Zion Grove.
Irene had been employed by Michael's Distribution Warehouse Center, and had also worked at Wolky's Mini Mart, Sheppton.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Ringtown. She was also a member of the Shenandoah Fish and Game Club and enjoyed family gatherings and trips to the casino.
Surviving, in addition to her father, are her husband, to whom she was married for the past 32 years, Kevin Foose; three stepdaughters, Jennifer Foose, Drums; Jessica Foster and her husband, Robert, Seattle; and Tonya Foose, Hot Springs, Ark.; three brothers, Jerome Stauffer and his wife, Nancy; Carl Stauffer and his wife, Linda; and Fred Stauffer and his wife, Lori, all of Zion Grove; four sisters, Charlene Wienfurter, Sterling, Okla.; Linda Carenda, Shenandoah; Susan Stank, Patriot Hill; and Florence Woodard, Catawissa; seven grandchildren; four great-granddaughters; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Her funeral will be held Friday at 8 p.m. from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (West), 1265 Rock Glen Road, Rock Glen.
Interment will be held privately.
Friends may call Friday from 6 p.m. until the service at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to at .
Condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 26, 2019