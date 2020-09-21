Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Chapel - Drums
530 W. Butler Drive
Drums, PA 18222
(570) 708-3084

Irene M. Faux

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene M. Faux Obituary

Irene M. Faux, 96, of West Butler Drive, Drums, died Saturday at Fritzingertown Senior Living Community.

Born in Drums on Jan. 10, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Ernest and Mary (Painton) Grosch.

Irene was a loving person who enjoy the simple things of life. She enjoyed her gardening, flowers and bird watching. As a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, she enjoyed the company and time she spent with her family.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her loving husband of 69 years, Walter; daughter, Mary Ellen Youngcourt/Heller; and sister, Marie Kisenweather.

Surviving are her son, Walter E. Faux and his wife, Joyce; daughter, Lois Mattern and her companion, Fernando; sister, Betty Luchi; granddaughter, Molly; grandsons, Raymond, Paul, Matthew, Josh, Glen, Jed, Peter, Sam and Noah; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A private memorial and burial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Johns United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 48, St. Johns, PA 18247 or Hazleton Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 481, Hazleton, PA 18201, are welcomed by the family.

Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -