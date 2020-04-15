|
Irene M. Janiga, 69, of Nazareth passed away Sunday at St. Luke's Anderson Campus.
Born Nov. 1, 1950, in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Pesock Gogola.
She worked at Easton Hospital as a medical technologist for more than 40 years, retiring in 2016.
She was a member of St. Jane's Church, Palmer Twp., for many years.
Irene truly enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time with her friends and neighbors. She received her bachelor's degree from Penn State University.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Janiga.
Irene is survived by her loving children, Michael Mattavi and his wife, Laura, Schnecksville; and Jessica Mattavi and her fiancé, Ron Ruffin, Reston, Va. She is also survived by her siblings, James Gogola, Hazleton; and Patricia Hovanec, Drums; along with her grandson, Noah Mattavi.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Jane's.
Burial will take place in Transfiguration Cemetery, West Hazleton.
A celebration of Irene's life will be held at a later date.
Finegan Funeral Home, Palmer Twp., has been entrusted with her arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Irene to at donate.lls.org.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 15, 2020