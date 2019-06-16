Irene M. Walters

Obituary Condolences Irene M. Walters, 68, of Brandonville, died early Friday morning at home surrounded by her loving family.



Born Oct. 21, 1950, in Shenandoah, she was a daughter of the late Walter T. and Kathleen Cook Kershetsky.



She was a graduate of St. Canicus Catholic School and Marian Catholic High School Class of 1968.



She was employed by ICI America, Villa Fashions and Hershey Foods Inc., where she worked until her retirement.



Irene loved watching Duke basketball, playing bingo, trips to the casino, baking, Penn State football games, family vacations to the beach and most of all spending time with her three granddaughters.



She is survived by her husband, Paul D. Walters; three children, Melissa, wife of John Honus Jr., Barnesville; Christy, wife of Brian Senglar, Barnesville; and Paul Jr., husband of Irene Monk Walters, Conyngham; three grandchildren, Caitlin and Carly Honus, Barnesville; and Kaylee Senglar, Barnesville; two sisters, Bonnie Remaley, wife of the late Charles J. Remaley, Ashland; and Kathleen Kershetsky, Delano; a stepgranddaughter, Brianna Walters; a niece, nephew and great-niece.



In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the Hillside SPCA, Pottsville.



Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Interment will be at Sky View Memorial Park, Hometown.



Arrangements are by Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown.

