Services Damiano Funeral Home 24 E Blaine St Mc Adoo , PA 18237 (570) 929-2820 Irene Yaworsky

Obituary Condolences Irene Yaworsky, formerly of Kelayres, passed away Thursday evening at Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hazle Twp.



Born in McAdoo, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Strady) Gustich.



Irene was a member of Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church, McAdoo.



Prior to retiring, she was first employed by Stanley Studios, Hazleton, then Tung Sol of Weatherly and lastly Scotch Maid Factory, McAdoo.



Irene was an active member of her church, volunteering for food sales and bazaars. She enjoyed spending her time making the traditional Pysanky eggs. Irene loved baking for her family, especially during the holidays. She adored animals and loved the outdoors.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Joseph Yaworsky; and brothers, Peter and Harry Gustich.



Surviving are her sons, Ronald Yaworsky and wife, Bunnie, Ohio; and Gary Yaworsky and wife, Ann Marie, Weatherly; grandchildren, Zachary Batcho; Rebecca Okechukwu and husband, Frank; and Nicholas Yaworsky; great-grandson, Joseph; and several nieces and nephews.



A requiem service officiated by the Very Rev. Claude Vinyard will be held Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church, McAdoo.



Interment will follow in St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, McAdoo.



Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the church.



Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family.



Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.

Published in Standard-Speaker on May 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries