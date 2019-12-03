Home

Irma Yanick

Irma Yanick Obituary
Irma Yanick, 90, of Beaver Meadows died Friday at St. Luke Manor, where she had been a guest.

She was born in Junedale, the daughter of the late Joseph & Mary (Franko) Yanick. She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Beaver Meadows.

Prior to retiring, Irma was employed at Tung-Sol in Weatherly. Irma was a deeply religious person and lived her faith every day. She loved her reading and cooking.

She is preceded in death by her siblings, Emil, Kenneth and Rita Hoover.

She is survived by siblings, David Yanick, Beaver Meadows; Marvin Yanick, Beaver Meadows; Louise Yanick, Hazleton; Evelyn Miller and her husband, Robert, Hazleton; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend the funeral that will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. with the Divine Liturgy with Office of Christian Burial at Ss. Peter & Paul B.C. Church.

Interment will follow in the Parish Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 3, 2019
