Jack William Bittorf, 62, of Hazle Twp. passed away peacefully Friday at his home.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late William Charles and Doris Mae Lewis Bittorf.
He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Hazleton, and was an avid outdoorsman, hunting, fishing, camping, as well as a mechanic repairing machinery.
Jack was employed as a machinist by the former Barrett Haentjens, a truck driver by Fox Trucking, Martini Trucking, and was the owner-operator of Lisack Concrete and Excavating.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was a brother, Billy, and father-in-law, Harry Sauers.
Surviving are the former Lisa Sauers Bittorf; son, Jacob; brother, George; sister, Nan; mother-in-law, Ruth Sauers.
Services are at the convenience of the family.
John J. Pusti Funeral Home Inc., 480 W. Broad St., is honored to assist his family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 25, 2020