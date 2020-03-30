|
Jacob Leonard Lazar, 28, of Weatherly, died suddenly Wednesday in Drums.
Born Friday, Aug. 30, 1991, in Hazleton, he is survived by his parents, John Michael Lazar and Ann M. Grula, Weatherly; brothers, Brandon Lazar and his fiancée, Courtney Coxe, Weatherly; John Lazar, Weatherly; sister, Kristen Boyle and her husband, Jason, Kelyares; maternal grandmother, Joan Lazar, Beaver Meadows; companion, Tiffany DeLuca and her sons, Caden and Connor; many aunts, uncles and cousins also survive Jacob.
A 2010 graduate of Weatherly Area High School, Jacob attended Carbon County Technical Institute, earning his welding certification and taking second place in state competition. Jacob worked for Weatherly Casting & Machine Co.
An avid outdoorsman, Jacob enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a talented mechanic and spent countless hours restoring cars. Jacob was currently restoring a 1967 Oldsmobile Toronado. When time permitted, he could be heard rumbling on his Harley.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly.
In accordance with the CDC precautions for the public concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will postpone a celebration of Jacob's life until a later time.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 30, 2020