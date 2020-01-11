|
Jacqueline "Jackie" Cussatt, 85, a resident of Mountain Top Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center (formerly a resident of West Hazleton), passed away Monday afternoon in hospice at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Hazleton, Jackie was the daughter of the late James and Gertrude Grier Brahm.
Jackie loved going to the beach in Florida and traveling the country with her late husband, Maurice Cussatt.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband of 62 years, Maurice Cussatt; her daughter, Doreen Pollick; and a brother, Leroy Brahm.
Surviving are her daughter, Lynn Makowiec and husband, John, Jeanesville; son, Gregory Cussatt and wife, Elaine, Drums; sister, Jean Itter and husband, Art, Camp Hill; grandchildren, Alexis Makowiec, Brenda Makowiec Gigli, Alyssa Cussatt, Jason Pollick and Kayla Pollick; six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may call Thursday from 10 a.m. until noon at the Stanley E. Anilosky Funeral Home, 145 S. Kennedy Drive, McAdoo. Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 11, 2020