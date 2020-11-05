Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fierro Funeral Service - Hazleton
26 West 2nd Street
Hazelton, PA 18201
(570) 454-1561

Jacqueline H. Bettine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline H. Bettine Obituary

Jacqueline H. Bettine, 85, who resided in Drums, passed away Oct. 31.

Born in Audenried, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Alice Houston. She resided in Hazleton most of her life and was a member of Holy Rosary Church, Hazleton.

Jacqueline "Jackie" was a beautiful woman. To know her was to love her. She was good-natured and fun to be around. She loved butterflies, puzzles, bingo and movies with happy endings.

She was especially talented at needlework, often winning blue ribbons in competitions at the Bloomsburg Fair.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Charles F. Bettine Sr.; and her siblings, Regina M. Whitesell and Daniel Houston Jr.

Surviving are her children, Charles Bettine Jr. and Erin Bettine.

Due to restrictions, her service and burial were held privately.

She is buried in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

Condolences can be sent through the Fierro Funeral Service website at www.fierrofuneralservices.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -