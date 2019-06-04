Jacquelyn "Jackie" Ambruch, 38, of Hazleton, passed away Saturday afternoon in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown, following a lengthy illness.



Born in Hazleton, May 27, 1981, she was the daughter of Jack and Maggie (Belletz) Kois and spent her entire life in Hazleton.



Jacquelyn was a homemaker and enjoyed reading and listening to audio books. She was a member of Sacred Heart R.C. Church,Weston.



She was preceded in death by two infant children, Arizona Ann Ambruch, 2000; and Austin K. Ambruch, 2005; and brothers, John Paul and Shane Kois.



Surviving, in addition to her parents, are her husband, Paul Ambruch Jr., to whom she was married on July 22, 2000, in Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Weston; a daughter, Avalon; and son, Dikastis, both at home; three sisters, Maura Tambasco and her husband, Randy, Drifton; Niki Markiewitz and her husband, Ed, Hazleton; and Nanette Kois and her partner, Dave Storaska, Hazleton; and a brother, Shawn Kois, West Virginia.



Her funeral will be held at 8 p.m. on Thursday from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (West), 1265 Rock Glen Road, Rock Glen.



Friends may call from 6 p.m. until the service on Thursday at the funeral home.



Condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.

