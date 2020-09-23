Home

Jacquelyn L. Palko

Jacquelyn L. Palko Obituary

Jacquelyn L. Palko, 64, of Freeland passed away early Wednesday morning at Fritzingertown Senior Living Community, Drums.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late John J. and Lorraine (Paisley) Thomas. Jacquelyn had been a residential aide at the White Haven Center for 44 years and retired in 2017. At the Center's 27th annual Employee of the Year banquet, held in 2010, the employees and board of trustees honored Jacquelyn as the employee of the year.

She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, 898 Centre St., Freeland, and was known to give generously to anyone in need. Jacquelyn loved animals, was an avid reader and enjoyed motorcycling.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was a brother, Robert Thomas.

Surviving are her husband, Gerald Palko, at home; a sister, Maureen Miller and husband, David, Reading; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. from McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland. The Rev. Michael Kloton will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland.

Burial will follow in St. Ann's Cemetery, Freeland.

Family and friends may call at the funeral home Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Donations in Jacquelyn's memory may be made to (), or SPCA of Luzerne County (www.spcaluzernecounty.org).

All COVID-19 restrictions will be in place.


