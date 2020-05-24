|
|
Jacquelyn L. Smith, 83, formerly of Boyertown and Freeland, passed away Friday in Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of the late Stewart C. Smith Sr.
Born in Spring City, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Cora (Lightcap) Fox.
She is survived by her eight children, Lorraine Smith, Linda Livingstone, Johnny Smith Sr., Stewart Smith Jr., Lori Sheetz, Lisa Rodenbaugh, Lena Kellar and Carl Smith. She is also survived by siblings, Dorothy Olinger, Harold Fox and Charles Fox; 22 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Larry Smith.
Due to the world health pandemic, services and burial will be private. Online condolences may be offered at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, East Greenville.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 24, 2020