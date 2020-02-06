Home

Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc
542-544 N Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-3341
Jaime Diaz

Jaime Diaz Obituary
Jaime Diaz, 50, of Staten Island, N.Y., died Monday at his residence.

He is the son of Bernarda Diaz and the late Adriano Diaz.

He is survived, in addition to his mother, by his siblings, Reynalda, Maribel, Martha, Adalgisa, Antonio and Adrian Diaz.

Viewing will be held Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 9 a.m. at Holy Annunciation Parish at St. Gabriel's Church, Hazleton. Interment will be in St. Gabriel's Cemetery.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 6, 2020
