Jaineliz K. Cruz, 19, daughter of Antonio and Maria Isabel Cruz, Hazleton, died Monday evening at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
She is also survived by her siblings, Victor, Eric and Marielys Cruz; along with her grandparents, uncle, aunts and cousins.
A viewing will be held Sunday and Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Holy Annunciation Parish at St. Gabriel's Church, Hazleton. Interment will follow in St. Gabriel's Cemetery.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 31, 2020