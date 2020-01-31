Home

Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc
542-544 N Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-3341

Jaineliz K. Cruz

Jaineliz K. Cruz Obituary
Jaineliz K. Cruz, 19, daughter of Antonio and Maria Isabel Cruz, Hazleton, died Monday evening at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

She is also survived by her siblings, Victor, Eric and Marielys Cruz; along with her grandparents, uncle, aunts and cousins.

A viewing will be held Sunday and Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Holy Annunciation Parish at St. Gabriel's Church, Hazleton. Interment will follow in St. Gabriel's Cemetery.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 31, 2020
