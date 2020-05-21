|
James A. "Buck" Burns of Freeland passed away Monday morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Christy and Joline (Searfoss) Burns.
For 25 years, he was a press operator at Garland Industries, Freeland, and had been employed as an assembler at Cornell Industries.
James was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland, Highland Social Club and Jeddo Stars. He bartended at American Legion Post 473 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5010, and was the commander of the Sons of the American Legion Post 473.
He very much enjoyed hunting and fishing, but his greatest pleasure was spending time with his family.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were a son, James F. Burns, in June 2014; and a brother, Philip Burns.
Surviving are his wife, the former Gladys Haganey, at home; a son, Justin Burns, Freeland; brothers, Joe Burns, Freeland; and Christopher Burns, McAdoo; sisters, Kate Sweet, Patricia Wilkinson and Nancy Burns, all of Freeland; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to current restrictions, the Rev. Michael Kloton will conduct services and final blessings graveside at the discretion of the family.
McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 21, 2020