James Alvin "Kingfish" Fisher, 87, of Freeland, passed away Saturday at the home of his daughter in Jeddo.
Born in Freeland, he was the son of the late Alvin and Ellen J. Klose Fisher.
He was an honorably discharged Coast Guard veteran.
Before retiring, he was a laborer at the PPL nuclear power plant.
"Kingfish" loved his grandchildren and just being surrounded by people, going to the casino, his dog, Fluffy, watching wildlife, especially squirrels and birds, and eating raw hot dogs.
Preceding him in death were sisters, Ester Yagalla, Gladys Blass and Genevieve Richie; and brother, William Nowak.
Surviving are his sons, James Fisher Jr.; and Ryan and his wife, Judy; daughters, Tammy Pavuk and her husband, Mike; Kelly Ruggio and her husband, Fred; and Devin Fisher; grandchildren; Tiffany, Bobbie Lynn, Jennifer, Shannon, Cori Ann, Tara, Jennifer, Dylan, Jordan, Nathan, Caelyn and David Jr.; and great-grandchildren, TJ, Tyler, Derek, Gianna, Cadence, Lennon, Bryson and Malex.
Friends and relatives are invited to graveside military services at 11 a.m. Wednesday to be celebrated by members of the Post 5010, American Legion Post 473, and Sons of the Legion in Freeland Cemetery.
Following graveside services, friends and relatives are invited to the American Legion Post 473 for a celebration of his life.
A memorial will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 11, 2019