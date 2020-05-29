|
|
James Brian Chorba, of Deep Hole Road, Drums, died Tuesday in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He was 49 years old.
Born in Bloomsburg, Aug. 11, 1970, Jim was the son of Patricia (McCormick)Messimer, Millville, and the late James Joseph Chorba.
Jim was a 1988 graduate of Central Columbia High School and had been employed as a sales rep at Pepsi Co. for nearly 30 years.
Always mechanically inclined, Jim enjoyed fixing gadgets and working to restore cars like his dad. He enjoyed fishing with his friends, taking family vacations to Ocean City, Md., and attending ghost tours in Gettysburg. Jim was a big kid at heart. He was easygoing and well known for his quick wit and great sense of humor. Jim loved being around family and friends and he was often found surrounded by children.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, James, in 1988.
Surviving, in addition to his mother and her husband, David, are Jim's wife, the former Alicia Jacoby; his daughter, Jerrika Chorba; and son, Logan Chorba, Bloomsburg; sisters, Brenda Ruth, Bloomsburg; and Debbie Walton, Lansdale; brother, Kevin Chorba and his wife, Jan, Edgewater, N.J.; a half-brother, Michael Chorba, Millville; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Due to current gathering restrictions, no public services are planned at this time.
Krapf and Hughes Funeral Home Inc. is assisting the family through their Butler Chapel, Drums, and will announce all future service details at the appropriate time.
Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 29, 2020