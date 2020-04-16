Home

Stanley E Anilosky & Son Funeral Home
145 S Kennedy Dr
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
(570) 929-2741

James Bumbulsky

James Bumbulsky Obituary
James Bumbulsky, 87, formerly of McAdoo and Tamaqua, died Tuesday at St. Luke's Skilled Nursing and Short Term Rehabilitation Center, Coaldale.

Born in Kline Twp., he was the son of the late Anthony and Julia (Glezman) Bumbulsky.

James was a member of St. John XXIII Parish, Tamaqua, and the former St. Kunegunda's Church, McAdoo.

He was a graduate of the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf and was last employed at McAdoo Manufacturing, McAdoo.

In 1997, Jim was inducted into the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf Football Hall of Fame. He was named Outstanding Athlete who excelled in football during 1948 to 1950. He participated in football, basketball, track and field, volleyball and was a member of the camera and reading club.

He was a big part of the Marian High School community and was their number one fan.

Jim was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved his family and enjoyed life.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his wife to whom he was married 54 years, the former Lorraine Petruskevich, in 2011.

Surviving is a son, James Bumbulsky and wife, Roseanne, Hometown; daughters, Karen Garbacik and husband, Joseph, Harrisburg; and Linda Fiorilla and husband, Gary, Hometown; grandchildren, James, Adrian, Anthony and Emily Bumbulsky; Joseph and Ashley Garbacik; and Michael and Eric Fiorilla; great-grandchildren, Kendall, Joanna, Anna and Paige; andhis three pet dogs, Hanna, Gracie and Charlie.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Marian Catholic High School or St. Luke's Miner's, Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Coaldale, would be appreciated by the family.

Stanley E. Anilosky Funeral Home, McAdoo, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 16, 2020
