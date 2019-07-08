Services Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc 542-544 N Wyoming St Hazleton , PA 18201 (570) 454-3341 James Charles Lobitz

He was born in Hazleton, son of the late Stanley and Anna (Buchert) Lobitz, and was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by an infant sister, Regis.



After graduating from Hazleton High School and the Culinary Institute of America, he devoted his entire life to the business of celebration, creating many notable regional dishes. As co-owner of Lobitz's Catering, his life touched the lives of many in the Hazleton area.



Through the years his interests included family, fraternity, classic automobiles, racing pigeons, trips to Lancaster, gardening and the search for serenity. He was an avid sports enthusiast, participating in football, volleyball, bowling, golf, softball and basketball.



He is survived by his loving wife, Jean (Racis) Lobitz; children, Dr. Mark Lobitz and his wife, Stephanie, Hazleton; Jamie Lapchak and her husband, Joseph, Hazleton; and Lynn Lobitz-Natafalusy and her husband, John, Hazleton; his brother, Stanley Lobitz Jr., Drums; his sister, Ann Marie Sobeck, North Carolina; his grandchildren, Tara Bianco, Dana Marino, Rachel Evanko, Gabriella Lobitz and Marc Lobitz; along with many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his ex-wife, Dorothy Taddei, for whom he always maintained affection.



Friends and relatives are invited to attend the viewing Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.



At the request of the family, services and interment will be private.



Though the memories may fade, may the birds continue to sing, the sun continue to shine and the warmth of his smile always be remembered.



Memorial contributions may be made to , 110 W. Laurel Ave., Cheltenham, PA 19012.

