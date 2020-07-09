|
|
James D. Hauze Sr., 93, passed away peacefully Tuesday in The Laurels in Hazleton while in hospice care.
He was the husband of his loving wife, Ann (Smerconish) Hauze, for 69 years.
Born June 12, 1927, in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Rolland E. and Nettie (Smith) Hauze.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his twin brother, John G. Hauze; his sister, Mildred Boyle; and his great-granddaughter, Jordan Ruth Peterson.
Jim was employed as a machinist at Prestolite and later All Steel. He was a resident of West Hazleton and more recently The Laurels.
He was a member of Diamond United Methodist Church for 91 years and served for many years as a trustee. He recently became a member of Faith United Church of Christ, Hazleton.
Jim was in the U.S. Navy during World War II, serving on the USS Cummings.
He was a longtime member of Hazle Azalea Fellowship Masonic Lodge 327.
He was an avid fly fisherman and enjoyed tying his own flies, camping along the Delaware River, hunting and family celebrations at his house. He could fix anything that was broken.
He is also survived by four children, James Hauze Jr, husband of Charlotte; Linda Sabia, wife of Louis; David Hauze, husband of Mary; Kimberly Sharonoff, wife of the Rev. Father George Sharonoff.
Other survivors include grandchildren, Lori Peterson, wife of Kerry; Lisa Detweiler, wife of Adam; Jeremy Hauze, husband of Kylie; Amanda Hauze; Angela Locher, wife of Lance; Christian Hauze; Alexander Pyle; Stephen Pyle; and Tatiana Sharonoff. He has three great-grandchildren, Nora Peterson, Jack Peterson and Abraham Locher. Jim is also survived by several nieces and nephews and his close friend, Lou Flaim.
A private service with the Rev. Jane Hess will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial gifts may be donated to Faith United Church of Christ, 21 Faith Drive, Hazleton, PA 18202.
The family would like to thank the loving staff of The Laurels and the caregivers of Maylath for their wonderful care of Jim.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 9, 2020