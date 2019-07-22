Senior Master Sgt. James Eick, U.S. Air Force (retired), 83, of Kelayres, and formerly of Hometown, passed away Saturday at his home.



Born in Pottsville, he was the son of the late George and Julia Yankovich Eick. He was a member of Church of All Saints, McAdoo.



James was a Korean and Vietnam War veteran. He served 21 years in the U.S. Air Force, earning the rank of senior master sergeant. He was an enlisted member of the U.S. Air Force staff serving in the Pentagon, Washington, D.C.



Prior to retiring, he was the proprietor of Montgomery Ward Catalog Store of Tamaqua.



James was a member of Elks Lodge 592 of Tamaqua and the Tamaqua Rotary Club.



Preceding him in death were his wife, Rose Marie (Doncevic) Eick; brothers, John, George and Michael Eick; and sisters, Ann Goetisheim and Margaret Eick.



Surviving are sons, James A. Eick, Andreas; and George Eick, Kelayres; brother, Andrew Eick, Frackville; and nieces and nephews also survive.



His funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday from Damiano Funeral Home Inc., Blaine and Cleveland streets, McAdoo. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in Church of All Saints, McAdoo.



Interment will follow in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.



A calling hour will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



